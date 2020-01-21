China: President Xi Jinping Reacts To Outbreak Of Corona Virus

The Chinese government announced on Tuesday that it was classifying the outbreak of Coronavirus in the same category as SARS.

According to the government, those diagnosed with the disease will be compulsory isolated and the potential to implement quarantine measures on travel.

China’s President Xi Jinping said that the virus must be “resolutely contained” and stressed that information must be released “in a timely manner”, in his first public comments on the outbreak on Monday.

The Communist government was accused of covering up the SARS outbreak in 2003 but some foreign experts have praised the swift release of information on this new virus.

“The speed of response is testimony to improved global preparedness,” said Jeremy Farrar, director of British healthcare foundation Wellcome Trust.

“But we must not be complacent, there is still much to be done to ensure countries across the world are protecting people from epidemic threats of diseases known and unknown,” he said.