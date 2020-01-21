Chelsea Vs Arsenal: Lampard’s Blues Get Major Boost Ahead Of Clash

Chelsea have been handed a major boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Arsenal on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

This is after Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Monday that defenders, Reece James and Marcos Alonso are in contention to feature against Mikel Arteta’s men following their recovery from injuries.

“Reece has got an injury to the back of the knee,” Lampard said as quoted by Football London. “Not as bad as it could have been. He’s in contention for tomorrow, but we will decide tomorrow. He has had an [ankle] injury at the beginning of the season. Hopefully, he will be back tomorrow.”

He added: “Yes, Alonso is back fit,” Lampard added at Netbet. “This league is so competitive. I know that they are a good team with good players. There has been a change when Arteta came on, we must be on guard and at our best.”

Chelsea head to the game following a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United over the weekend.