CAN Confirms Killing Of Official By Boko Haram Insuregnts

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has confirmed the killing of its chairman in Michika local government area of Adamawa State, Reverend Lawan Andimi.

Rev. Andimi was abducted by Boko Haram on January 2 when the insurgents stormed the community to carry out an attack, in the process, whisked the Reverend away.

Confirming the killing of the abducted CAN Chairman, the Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese, Bishop Dami Mamza described the murder of the clergy as gruesome and unfortunate.

Bishop Mamza who made the disclosure in an interview with some Journalists in Yola the Adamawa state capital said the insurgents had demanded for two million euros but still went ahead to executive the Pastor.

According to the Bishop, the killing was communicated to them through their contact.

He added that another pastor was abducted and killed almost the same time with the abducted Pastor from Michika.

Bishop Dami Mamza, however, said that Boko Haram is yet to be defeated and the government should tell Nigerians the truth.