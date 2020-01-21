Buhari Rejoices With Ganduje, Lalong Over Supreme Court’s Verdict

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Governors of Kano and Plateau States, Abdullahi Ganduje and Simon Lalong over their victories at the Supreme Court on Monday.

Concise News reports that the apex court gave its judgement in an appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abba Yusuf challenging the election of Ganduje, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the March 9 governorship election and March 24 supplementary election held in some electoral wards in the state.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, the apex court dismissed the appeal filed by Abba Yusuf challenging the election of Governor Ganduje for lacking in merit.

According to the judgement by a seven-man panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, the PDP candidate failed to show why the apex court should nullify both the judgments of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal which had both affirmed the victory of Ganduje.

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president also congratulated members of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their loyalty and consistency that translated into many victories.

Buhari felicitated with the APC National Executive Council, National Working Committee for winning and retaining what he described as “particularly the politically strategic states, Kano and Plateau, after tough legal challenges”.

He said: “I am glad this tortuous journey has ended in favour of the party and our governors.

“APC won the states and has proved it in court. It would have been a major blow if strategically important states like Kano and Plateau are lost.”

Buhari also berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for always challenging any poll or judgement that does not return its candidates, urging politicians to strengthen the country’s judicial processes by always seeking redress in court.

“It has now become standard procedure for the opposition to challenge any poll or judgement that does not return its candidates.

“Election is good when they win. The opposite is the case if someone else emerges. But that is not the way it works. Democracy is not only about who wins or who loses, but also about the process. In disparaging every unfavourable result or judgement, they disparage the entire system.”