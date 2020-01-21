Boko Haram: CAN Wonders If Buhari Govt Is Backing Killing Of Christians

The Christian Association (CAN) has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration could be backing Boko Haram to kill Christians, Concise News reports.

CAN National President Samson Ayokunle made the allegation on Tuesday, wondering why the federal government has been unable to tame Boko Haram insurgents.

He claimed that “it is reprehensible and saddening that each time the government comes out to claim the defeat of the insurgency, more killings of our people are committed.

“In the light of the current developments and the circumstantial facts surrounding the prevailing upsurge of attacks against the church, it will be difficult for us to believe that the Federal Government under President Mohammadu Buhari is not colluding with the insurgents to exterminate Christians in Nigeria bearing in mind the very questionable leadership of the security sector that has been skewed towards a religion and region!

“Is that lopsidedness not a cover-up for the operation of the insurgency? If not, why couldn’t the well-equipped security agents of Nigeria get this man killed rescued?”

According to the CAN leader, “while we call on Christians to be calm, we challenge the Federal Government led by President Buhari to be more proactive about effort to get rid of the continuous siege on Nigeria and end the wanton killings and destructions of lives and property of Nigerians if the government is to be taken seriously.

“Maintenance of security is the least responsibility of any government that knows its worth. We are once again calling on the President Buhari to purge himself of the allegations of nepotism and religious favouritism by reconstituting the leadership of security outfits.

“The Federal Government is urged to ensure the release of the prisoner of faith, Leah Sharibu and hundreds victims who are in the Boko Haram and ISWAP captivity before it is too late. A government that cannot protect the governed is a failed government

“We are almost losing hope in government’s ability to protect Nigerians especially Christians who have become endangered species under its watch.”