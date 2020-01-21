Boko Haram: Atiku Laments Execution Of Adamawa CAN Chairman

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has lamented the execution of the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi.

Concise News had reported that Andimi was executed on Monday, weeks after he was abducted on January 2, 2020, by Boko Haram insurgents.

While reacting to the development, Atiku in a tweet on his verified handle, expressed shock over the incident, calling for the revamping of the country’s security architecture.

“This development saddens me. There’s a compelling need to recalibrate our security architecture,” he said. “I sympathise with the family of Pastor Lawan Andimi and the entire body of CAN in Nigeria. May the soul of the deceased Rest In Peace.”