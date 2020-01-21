Boko Haram: Amnesty Reacts To Execution Of Adamawa CAN Chairman

Human rights body, Amnesty International, has expressed sadness over the execution of the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi.

This news platform understands that Andimi who was kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorist on January 3, 2020, was executed on Monday afternoon.

While reacting to the incident, the Director of Amnesty International in Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, described the death of the CAN leader as horrific.

“Amnesty International is appalled by reports that Reverend Lawan Andimi, the chairman of a local chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), was killed by Boko Haram yesterday (Monday),” Ojigho said.

“With this horrific murder and an increasing number of attacks in recent weeks, Boko Haram has again shown its brazen disregard for the sanctity of life. These deplorable crimes must not go unpunished.”

She added: “Boko Haram must immediately stop its attacks on civilians. All those responsible for war crimes and other human rights violations and abuses in Nigeria must be brought to justice in a fair trial.

“The Nigerian authorities must redouble their efforts to rescue the hundreds of civilians still detained by Boko Haram.

“Since December last year, Boko Haram has been escalating attacks on civilians, commuters, infrastructure and humanitarian facilities across north-east.”