Benue: PDP Chairman Reacts To Ortom’s Triumph At Supreme Court

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state, John Ngbede, says the victory of Governor Samuel Ortom at the Supreme Court has affirmed that the judiciary is still “intact”, Concise News reports.

Ngbede, who was reacting to the governor’s victory in a telephone interview with NAN, on Tuesday in Makurdi, said the judiciary had again demonstrated that it still remained untainted.

He expressed gratitude to God for granting the governor victory both at the polls and in the courts.

The chairman therefore, appealed to the defeated candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Emmanuel Jime, and his party to join hands with the governor in moving the state forward.

He said the victory was not only for the PDP, but for the whole state.

Also reacting to the verdict, a chieftain of PDP in the state, Joseph Boko, congratulated Ortom for the victory and appealed to Jime and his party to join the governor in moving the state forward while waiting for another opportunity.

There was jubilation by PDP supporters at the Benue People’s House while prayers coordinated by the chaplain, Government House, were ongoing.

Vehicles carrying large outdoor speakers were seen driving round streets of Makurdi celebrating the victory.

A cross section of the people who spoke to the press said they were grateful to God for granting the governor victory at the apex court.

They said it was better for him to continue than having to restart the whole machinery of government with a new set of administrators.