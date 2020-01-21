Barcelona’s La Masia Shut Down (Here’s Why)

Barcelona have announced that their famous youth academy, La Masia has been shut down temporarily due to the weather forecast and the state of the roads.

Concise News reports that therefore, training sessions scheduled for Monday afternoon was cancelled.

For safety reasons, no team, from the Juvenil side downwards, will train as the wind gusts that are being registered in the city of Barcelona and the surrounding areas have exceeded 90 km/h.

The Catalan government even asked the municipalities of Barcelona and Maresme to suspend all outdoor activities on Monday and Tuesday due to the strong winds.

La Masia is a residence in which young players receive a football and academic education, and it has become synonymous with inculcating the philosophy of Barcelona (Mes que un club), with its graduates invariably leaving branded by what club officials have described as “the stamp of La Masia”.

Players like Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Ansu Fati are products of the impressive hub.

Transfer: Barcelona Sign ‘Experienced’ Former Inter Milan Striker

Meanwhile, in related news, Barcelona have completed the signing former Inter Milan striker, Rey Manaj from Albacete for around two million euros.

The 22-year-old could be used as a replacement for top striker, Luis Suarez, who is out injured for a long time. But Manaj could also be sent straight to play for the B side – for now.

It is believed that Barca set a release clause of 50 million euros in their latest acquisition’s contract.

The ‘experienced’ Albanian international has previously had two trials at two major academies in Italy – Milan and Atalanta.

“It’s one of the most important days of my life, I’ve signed for one of the biggest clubs. For me, the best in history,” Manaj stated to Barca TV.

“I’m really looking forward to playing.

“When the offer from Barcelona came, I didn’t want to listen to anything else. Now I’m here, I’m very happy.

“I have experience. We know that the forwards are the ones who have to score goals. I hope the team gets promoted to the second division because it’s very important for the club.”