Atiku Hails Ortom, Tambuwal, Finitri, Mohammed’s Court Victories

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has hailed the Supreme Court victories of four governors under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Concise News understands that the Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the victories of Governor of Benue State Samuel Ortom, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State in the March 9, 2019, general elections.

In a tweet on his verified handle, Atiku who was the PDP Presidential candidate during the 2019 elections, lauded Nigerians for backing the governors.

“I commend Nigerians on their steadfastness and further congratulate Governors Ortom Samuel, Finitri, Sen. Bala Mohammed, and Aminu Tambuwal, on their victories at the Supreme Court,” Atiku tweeted.