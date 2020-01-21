Amotekun: Soyinka Reacts To Balarabe Musa’s ‘Oduduwa Republic’ Comment

Professor Wole Soyinka has faulted ex-governor Balarabe Musa’s comment that the Western Nigeria Security Network code-named Operation Amotekun would lead to the declaration of Oduduwa Republic.

Concise News understands that the former governor of the old Kaduna state had, in an interview over the weekend, advised the federal government to disallow the establishment of the security outfit.

There has been controversy following the launch of the security outfit by governors of Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, and Ogun on 9 January.

The governors had explained that the security network would support the Nigerian Police Force and other agencies in ensuring the security of lives and property.

But according to Musa, Amotekun was launched to secure Yoruba land and a prelude to the declaration of Oduduwa Republic.

However, in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, nobel laureate, Soyinka, said Balarabe was sadly wrong and he wished Nigeria to avoid such blunder.

“Balarabe is sadly, but I hope not tragically wrong. I invoke the tragic dimension here because the making of tragedy, especially for nations, often begins when fears are mistaken or promoted as facts, and governments either by themselves, or together with interest groups, are enticed by fears into embarking on precipitate, irrational, and irreversible acts,” Soyinka, a southerner said, said.

“Such acts turn out, in the end, to be based on nothing but fears, sometimes generated by guilt over past injustices, such as inequitable dealing. That is the basis of tragedy, towards which nations are propelled by a partial or wrongful reading of socio-political realities and – history.

“I would like to see this nation avoid such a blunder. So, I am certain, would Balarabe Musa.

“Raising the spectre of secession is a facile approach to the dangerous, self-evident lapses in governance which Balarabe himself acknowledges in his response to the Amotekun principle made flesh.

“The midwives of Amotekun have repeatedly acknowledged that theirs is only a contribution towards a crisis of escalating proportions. Other states should be encouraged to emulate, not misread such initiatives, then demonize them by false attributions. That is the certain recipe for tragedy.”

Security Chiefs Warn Group After Launch Of Operation Amotekun

Meanwhile, security chiefs in Nigeria have said that “individuals or group of individuals” likely to cause trouble for the country would be stopped “to ensure that the territorial integrity of Nigeria is not undermined.”

Chief of Air Staff, Marshal Sadique Abubakar, made this known last Friday after the country’s heads of security outfits had met with the commander-in-chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja.

Buhari and the security chiefs, it was learned, reviewed the security situation in Nigeria in the wake of the controversy tied to the launch of Operation Amotekun.

“You recall that we held a meeting on the 30th of December 2019, and today (Friday), we held another one. The essence of the meeting was to critically evaluate what the Armed Forces of Nigeria, as well as other security and intelligence agencies, are doing to ensure that the territorial integrity of Nigeria is not undermined by any individual or group of individuals,” Abubakar had said without mentioning Operation Amotekun.