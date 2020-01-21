Amotekun: Police Take Over Protest Venue In Lagos

The Police in Lagos on Tuesday took over the venue of the protest against the disapproval of the security outfit put together by South-Western governors codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun’ by the federal government.

Concise News reports that the protest which was organised by the Yoruba World Congress (YCE), was supposed to hold at the Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, Lagos.

It was, however, learned that over 20 police vans with armed policemen were present to prevent the group from accessing the park.

This news medium had reported that the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, had in a statement, described ‘Operation Amotekun’ as illegal.

According to the statement, the federal government said security remains the exclusive preserve of the Federal Government and that the outfit runs contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian law.

Malami maintained that “the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) has established the Army, Navy and Airforce, including the Police and other numerous paramilitary organisations for the purpose of the defence of Nigeria”.

According to the statement, consequently, no other authority at the state level, whether the executive or legislature has the legal authority over defence.

The statement read in part: “The setting up of the paramilitary organisation called Amotekun is illegal and runs contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian law.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) has established the army, navy and air force, including the police and other numerous paramilitary organisations for the purpose of the defence of Nigeria.

“As a consequence of this, no state government, whether singly or in a group has the legal right and competence to establish any form of organisation or agency for the defence of Nigeria or any of its constituent parts.

“This is sanctioned by the provision of Item 45 of the Second Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) authorising the police and other Federal Government security services established by law to maintain law and order.”