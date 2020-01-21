Amotekun: Malami Accused Of Ordering Police To Stop Protest

Nigeria’s attorney general and justice, Abubakar Malami has ordered the Nigerian Police Force in the South West to stop the planned solidarity walk for Amotekun scheduled for today,

The Yoruba Council of Youth (YCY) has accused the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has ordered the police to stop a planned solidarity walk for Operation Amotekun.

Concise News learned that the protest had been scheduled to hold Tuesday (today) across the six states that make up Nigeria’s southwest.

President of the YCY, Oladotun Hassan, claimed that the police said they were directed to stop the solidarity walk by Malami.

“If anything happens to any Yoruba tribe we will hold him responsible,” The Guardian quoted Hassan as saying.

There has been controversy following the launch of the security outfit, Amotekun, by governors of Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, and Ogun on 9 January.

According to the governors, the security network would support the Nigerian Police Force and other agencies in ensuring the security of lives and property.

But Malami declared Amotekun illegal.

The justice minister had said that no state or group of states had the power to set up security outfit.

“No other authority at the state level, whether the executive or legislature has the legal authority over defence,” Malami had said.

However, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), in its response, knocked Nigeria’s Minister of Malami for declaring Amotekun illegal.

The forum insisted that the outfit was launched to tackle insecurity in the Southwest.

“We are tired of these senseless killings. From the report I received in Ogun and Osun States, armed police officers are at their respective venue of the protest to hinder the solidarity walk,” Hassan added.

Security Chiefs Warn Group After Launch Of Operation Amotekun

Meanwhile, security chiefs in Nigeria have said that “individuals or group of individuals” likely to cause trouble for the country would be stopped “to ensure that the territorial integrity of Nigeria is not undermined.”

Chief of Air Staff, Marshal Sadique Abubakar, made this known last Friday after the country’s heads of security outfits had met with the commander-in-chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja.

Buhari and the security chiefs, it was learned, reviewed the security situation in Nigeria in the wake of the controversy tied to the launch of Operation Amotekun.

“You recall that we held a meeting on the 30th of December 2019, and today (Friday), we held another one. The essence of the meeting was to critically evaluate what the Armed Forces of Nigeria, as well as other security and intelligence agencies, are doing to ensure that the territorial integrity of Nigeria is not undermined by any individual or group of individuals,” Abubakar had said without mentioning Operation Amotekun.