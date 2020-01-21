Amotekun Is ‘Child Of Necessity’ – APC Chieftain Momoh

A former Minister of Information Tony Momoh has described the Operation Amotekun as a child of necessary following the controversy that greeted its establishment.

Concise News reports that the Operation Amotekun which was launched recently by South-West governors in Ibadan, Oyo State, is meant to curb insecurity in the region.

It, was, however, declared illegal by the Federal Government with the development generating controversies among Nigerians.

While speaking about the establishment of the security outfit, Momoh who is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said the Nigeria Police Force cannot effectively police the country at certain levels.

“The fact is, in every society where you have due process, that due process must be followed for peace to reign. But where the need not to follow due process arises, then the terms for not following it must be agreed upon by all the parties,” he told Daily Independent.

“In the case of Amotekun in the South- West, there is the need for looking at the principles of how the child of necessity is born. A child of necessity is born when you are confronted with issues which due process cannot resolve.”

According to him, “Police is on the exclusive list but policing is not on the exclusive list. Policing is the duty of everybody who lives in a society. And this policing is done at all levels, where you look at what your neighbour is doing and frustrate him in doing it or call him to order.

“There are 97,000 communities in Nigeria and we grow up in age groups. Age groups are responsible for policing in Nigeria. They may not be members of the Police Force but they supervise policing at different levels, especially at organised levels.

“So, Amotekun is a policing effort which should be seen as an attempt to tackle the problems of insecurity in the South-West and indeed, all over the country.

“For instance, the police force is there but the need to maintain peace in a place like Katsina made the governor be so humiliated that he had to negotiate with bandits, and these bandits, in turn, gave him terms for cooperating; the same thing with Zamfara.

“In other words, it is a slap in the face of security agencies for a government to be reduced to the level of negotiating with bandits and kidnappers who are more armed than the security forces.

“So, if you have an outfit like Amotekun, which I recommend for all the regions in Nigeria, within three months, we will attend to the problems of kidnapping, armed robbery and other vices all over the country because there is no armed robber who is not known in a community.

“I believe the structure of Amotekun should not threaten the existence of the Nigerian Police which is on the exclusive list. But as a policing body, at the level of the regions, I think the fear of those who are worried now should be allayed that Amotekun is a good initiative which should be done in all parts of the country.”