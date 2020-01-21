Amotekun: I Don’t Care If Backing Outfit Denies Me Second Term – Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said he is not bothered over concerns that supporting Operation Amotekun may cost him a second term in office.

Concise News reports that Amotekun which was launched by the South-West to curb insecurity in the region has been declared illegal by the Federal Government.

Ever since the Federal Government declared it illegal, there have been heated debates across the country with Akeredolu saying he would not back down on his support of the outfit.

In a statement, Tuesday, the governor’s spokesman Donald Ojogo said: “In the case of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) of Ondo State, it is pertinent to state that he is not perturbed by the possible consequences of leading governors of the South-West in the formation of Amotekun.

“In particular, fears and apprehension have been expressed in many quarters that his role in the formation of Amotekun could affect his second term chances.

“This is far from the truth because Governor Akeredolu is on the path of national cohesion through collaborative internal security.

“The decision taken in respect of Amotekun was in the interest of the entire country and not the South-West alone.

“The political insinuations and blackmail are the required ingredients needed to make it credible. But such will not discourage the governor in any manner.”