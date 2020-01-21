Abule Egba Pipeline Explosion: ‘Nigeria Is In Dire Need Of God’s Intervention’ – Renowned Prophet

Following the spate of auto accidents and fire outbreaks in Nigeria, popular cleric, Prophet Christopher Owolabi on Tuesday renewed his appeal for special and sustained prayers to reduce the menace.

Owolabi, the General Overseer, Christ Apostolic Church(CAC), Ori-Oke Irapada, Omu-Aran, Kwara, made the call during the church’s special service, tagged “Toward Reshaping Nigeria’s Destiny for a better Tomorrow”, in Omu-Aran, Kwara.

This online news medium recalls that Owolabi had earlier during the church’s crossover night service last December, admonished Nigerians to pray against upsurge in accidents and fire outbreaks in the New Year.

The special service was part of the activities of the church’s annual conference and convention.

Owolabi, who enjoined motorists to exercise caution in their daily operations, urged them to always commit themselves to God through prayers to avoid calamities.

He said the prayers against auto accidents and fire outbreaks, which may have started to manifest, was revealed during the church’s crossover night service in December.

According to him, the nation is in dire need of God’s divine intervention, guidance and protection against self inflicted predicaments through ungodly acts being perpetrated by the citizens.

He specifically cited the recent series of pipeline explosions in Lagos, auto accident in Katsina as well Kano market fire outbreak, where several lives and properties were lost, as good cases in point.

“The spate of rituals, extra-judicial killings, kidnappings and insurgency are forbidden acts that can attract God’s wrath in perpetrators.

“But as the saying goes, when sinners are being punished, the righteous also bare the burdens.

“So I am still reiterating my earlier call for us to intensify prayers against upsurge in auto accidents and fire outbreaks that can lead to loss of lives and properties.

“Recent development as regard the above menace have shown that the country is in dire need of the support and intercession of the citizenry through prayers.

“No matter how good and laudable government policies are, there is still the need for prayers to God to achieve the desired result,” Owolabi stated.

Furthermore, the man of God urged Nigerians to shun acts capable of incurring God’s wrath.

He as well charged religious leaders, community leaders and parents not to relent in their preaching, advice and counseling in shaping the future of Nigerians, especially youths.

“Our youth should not inherit a battered, mismanaged, tattered and underdeveloped nation.

“We need prayers and collective responsibility of everyone to achieve the transformation envisioned for our country,” he concluded.