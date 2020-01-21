Abule Egba Explosion: PDP Urges Preventive Measures, Succour For Victims

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is grief-stricken over the devastating pipeline explosion in Abule-Egba, Lagos state in which innocent Nigerians were killed in an inferno that razed valuables and brought anguish to many families.

The party in a statement made available to Concise News on Tuesday notes that it is saddening that, again compatriots were killed and families thrown into mourning for a disaster that is completely avoidable.

The PDP calls on relevant agencies to immediately detail a comprehensive investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident, track down those responsible for the explosion as well as develop measures to forestall a future occurrence.

The party commiserates with the families of the deceased as well as other victims of the explosion and urges relevant agencies, groups and public-spirited individuals to reach out and assist them in finding succour at this time of grief.

The PDP also urged Nigerians to continue to pray for divine intervention in the face of prevalent disasters, violence, bloodletting and economic hardship ravaging our nation at this time.