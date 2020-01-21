Home » Abule Egba Explosion: PDP Urges Preventive Measures, Succour For Victims

Abule Egba Explosion: PDP Urges Preventive Measures, Succour For Victims

By - 22 minutes ago on January 21, 2020
Abule Egba Explosion: PDP Urges Preventive Measures, Succour For Victims

Pipeline Explosion/NAN

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is grief-stricken over the devastating pipeline explosion in Abule-Egba, Lagos state in which innocent Nigerians were killed in an inferno that razed valuables and brought anguish to many families.

The party in a statement made available to Concise News on Tuesday notes that it is saddening that, again compatriots were killed and families thrown into mourning for a disaster that is completely avoidable.

The PDP calls on relevant agencies to immediately detail a comprehensive investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident, track down those responsible for the explosion as well as develop measures to forestall a future occurrence.

The party commiserates with the families of the deceased as well as other victims of the explosion and urges relevant agencies, groups and public-spirited individuals to reach out and assist them in finding succour at this time of grief.

The PDP also urged Nigerians to continue to pray for divine intervention in the face of prevalent disasters, violence, bloodletting and economic hardship ravaging our nation at this time.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Donatus Anichukwueze is a journalism graduate from the Lagos State University, School of Communication. He's a writer with a special interest in technology, sports, entertainment and politics. He's also a through and through Chelsea FC fan.

Add Concise To Homescreen.