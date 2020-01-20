Home » Why Are ‘Sexy Women’ Assumed T Be Promiscuous? Moyo Lawal Asks

Why Are ‘Sexy Women’ Assumed T Be Promiscuous? Moyo Lawal Asks

By - 33 minutes ago on January 20, 2020
Moyo Lawal

Moyo Lawal. Source: Instagram.

Curvy Nollywood actress has said she wonders why sexy women are perceived to be promiscuous because they expose their bodies.

In a post she shared on Sunday, January 19, Lawal described women who throw shades at their fellow women as hypocrites.

“So I was wondering about something…. Why do women call *Sexy Women * names and just assume they are promiscuous??”

According to the actress, some women who are condemned for exposing their bodies are sometimes holier than those who do not.

“So I was wondering about something…. Why do women call *Sexy Women * names and just assume they are prosmiscious ?? This days Majority are having sex before marriage, with married men and … ( eeem dating or not dating, still wrong ) ….. .and cheating while married

So why do you think, you are better than women who show skin, whom ironically(most times) are not even half as promiscuous as women who hardly show skin

“Its #2020, you people better accept, we are all indecent together hypocites oshiOk bye.”

See her post below

View this post on Instagram

So I was wondering about something…. Why do women call *Sexy Women * names and just assume they are prosmiscious ?? ,……. …. ….. ……. …….. This days Majority are having sex before marriage, with married men and … ( eeem dating or not dating, still wrong 😂😝) ….. .and cheating while married …. …… …… …. ….. ………… …. So why do you think, you are better than women who show skin, whom ironically(most times) are not even half as promiscuous as women who hardly show skin………. ……. …… ……. Its #2020, you people better accept, we are all indecent together 😂😂hypocites oshi😝….. ….. ….. …. …… ……. …… ……… …….. Ok bye… Good night ❤#ML … Skin #Fierceglow by @moyolawalplus

A post shared by Moyo lawal • Entertainer (@moyolawalofficial) on

 

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

Add Concise To Homescreen.