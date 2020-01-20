Curvy Nollywood actress has said she wonders why sexy women are perceived to be promiscuous because they expose their bodies.

In a post she shared on Sunday, January 19, Lawal described women who throw shades at their fellow women as hypocrites.

“So I was wondering about something…. Why do women call *Sexy Women * names and just assume they are promiscuous??”

According to the actress, some women who are condemned for exposing their bodies are sometimes holier than those who do not.

“So I was wondering about something…. Why do women call *Sexy Women * names and just assume they are prosmiscious ?? This days Majority are having sex before marriage, with married men and … ( eeem dating or not dating, still wrong ) ….. .and cheating while married

So why do you think, you are better than women who show skin, whom ironically(most times) are not even half as promiscuous as women who hardly show skin

“Its #2020, you people better accept, we are all indecent together hypocites oshiOk bye.”

