We Closed Borders To Halt Smuggling, Buhari Tells Ghana President

President Muhammadu Buhari has told his Ghanaian counterpart Nana Akufo-Addo that Nigeria closed its borders to tackle smuggling of arms and hard drugs into the country.

Concise News reports that Buhari said this on Monday in London during the UK-Africa Investment Summit where he noted that the border closure was not done due to food smuggling alone.

According to Buhari, Nigeria cannot look the other way while its citizens are being destroyed by hard drugs and insecurity due to the inflow of small arms.

“When most of the vehicles carrying rice and other food products through our land borders are intercepted, you find cheap hard drugs, and small arms, under the food products. This has terrible consequences for any country,” Buhari said.

Buhari, however, expressed regrets that Nigeria’s action is having “negative economic impact on our neighbours,” but admitted, “we cannot leave our country, particularly the youths, endangered.”

The Nigerian leader decried the fact that the country is the biggest victim of the proliferation of arms in the Sahel region.

“We are in fact the biggest victims,” he added.

Further, Buhari said the borders will only be open when we “get things sorted out. Our farmers, especially those who grow rice, now have a market and are happy, and we are also concerned about hard drugs and weapons. Once the committee comes up with its recommendations, we will sit and consider them.”