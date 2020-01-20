Trailer Kills 17, Injures 14 Others In Buhari’s Katsina State

Seventeen people have been killed and 14 others injured in a fatal motor accident in Katsina State on Sunday, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the accident involved a motor DAF trailer which, according to the Katsina Police Command, had its head disengaged before the incident.

According to the Katsina State Police Command Gambo Isah Spokesperson, the accident took place along the Mai’addua – Shargalle Road in Mashi Local Government Area of the state.

Isah said: “On 19/01/2020 at about 21:40hrs, a fatal motor accident occurred along Mai’addua – Shargalle Road exactly at Yardudu village, Mashi LGA of Katsina State involving a motor vehicle DAF trailer with registration No. XE 611 KTN driven by one Sale Hangay, m, aged 35yrs of Katsina.

“The accident occurred when the driver was coming from Mai’addu’a LGA of Katsina state heading to Lagos State with the said trailer fully loaded with cows and passengers.”

Furthermore, he noted that the trailer got disengaged from the carrier and fell under the bridge with the victims taken to a hospital in Mashi, where 17 passengers were confirmed dead and 14 others nursing varying degrees of injuries.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Sanusi Buba, is commiserating with the good people of Katsina State over the unfortunate incident,” the statement added.