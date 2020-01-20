Home » Teni Slams Trolls Asking When She’d Lose Weight

Teni Slams Trolls Asking When She’d Lose Weight

By - 47 minutes ago on January 20, 2020
While some  fans of Teni Makani seem concerned about her weight, the afrobeat star has warned them to stop asking when she would lose inches of her body fat.

In a recent tweet, Teni who appears to be fed up of trolls who are against her weight, said she loves fried rice and doesn’t know when she’d reduce in size.

The “Billionaire” crooner further blasted them, asking them to worry about their mums’ “jamming thighs”.

“Stop asking me when I’ll lose weight, I don’t know I like fried rice too much. Worry about your moms jamming thighs,” Teni tweeted.

Meanwhile, the award-winning singer, in an interview revealed how her body size and dress code once affected her career.

Narrating her journey through stardom while speaking with Ndani TV, Teni stated that she is grateful about how far she has come in the past two years.

The ‘Case’ crooner noted that she was faced with rejection from different music executives and A&Rs before she became famous.

According to Teni, the main reason for her rejection was because she was fat and her dress code wasn’t girly enough.

