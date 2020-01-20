Home » Supreme Court Rules On Plateau Governorship Election

Supreme Court Rules On Plateau Governorship Election

By - 12 minutes ago on January 20, 2020
Plateau governor Simon Lalong (image courtesy: State Govt)

The Supreme Court in Nigeria on Monday upheld the March 9 reelection of Simon Lalong of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor of Plateau state.

Concise News reports that a seven-man panel of the court, led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, dismissed the appeal filed by Jeremiah Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had returned Governor Lalong as the winner of the poll for recording the highest number of votes among the contestants.

But Useni rejected the outcome of the election as he challenged the victory of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, Justice Adamu Galinje of the apex court held that the appellant failed to prove the allegation of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The Supreme Court, therefore, held that the concurrent findings of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal were correct.

More to come…

