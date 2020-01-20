The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed the reelection of Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor of Bauchi state, northeast Nigeria.

Concise News reports that a seven-man panel of the court, led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, unanimously dismissed the appeal filed by Mohammed Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared that Mohammed defeated the incumbent governor of the state at the time, Abubakar, as the former FCT Minister polled the highest number of votes among the contestants.

But Abubakar rejected the outcome of the election, thereby challenging it at the election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

Reading the lead judgment of the Supreme Court, Justice Dattijo Muhammad held that the evidence of the appellants’ witnesses at the election tribunal was inadmissible.

Justice Muhammad also held that the appellants failed to demonstrate the perversity in the concurrent judgments of the election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

More to come…