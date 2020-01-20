Sokoto: Supreme Court Affirms Tambuwal’s Election

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the election of Aminu Tambuwal as duly elected Governor of Sokoto State.

Concise News reports that in a judgment read by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, the justices dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Ahmad Aliyu for lacking in merit.

November 22, 2019 a five-man panel of the Court of Appeal, presided over by Justice Usaini Murkhtar, dismissed the appeals.

This online news medium had reported how the Sokoto State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had on October 2, 2019 dismissed the petition against Tambuwal.

But dissatisfied with the tribunal judgment, the APC, through its lead counsel, Dr Alex Iziyon (SAN) had appealed the judgment on three grounds of non-compliance with electoral laws, over voting and other irregularities.

The Appeal Court ruled that the appellant failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt, thereby dismissed the case.

Supreme Court upholds election of Abdullahi Ganduje as Governor of Kano State

Earlier, Nigeria’s apex court upheld Abdullahi Ganduje as the duly elected Governor of Kano State.

The seven-member panel dismissed the appeals and cross appeals filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Abba Yusuf.

On November 22, the court of appeal in Kaduna reaffirmed Ganduje as the duly elected governor of Kano state.

The appellate court panel led by Tijjani Abubakar upheld the ruling of the Kano governorship election tribunal which ruled in favour of the APC and Ganduje, its candidate in the March election.

The panel dismissed the petitions filed by the PDP and Yusuf, governorship candidate of the opposition party, on the grounds that the petitions lack merit.

The Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) had declared Ganduje winner of the election, noting that he polled 1,033,695 votes while Yusuf, his closest rival, garnered 1,024,713 votes.

Dissatisfied with INEC’s declaration, Yusuf and his party headed to the tribunal where they sought annulment of the election “on the grounds that there were irregularities”.

However, judgment was delivered in favour of the governor.

Reacting to the appellate court ruling on Friday, the PDP and its candidate said they will study the judgment and file an appeal before the apex court.

“We will get the full judgment to know the basis of the judgment before proceeding to the supreme court,” he said.

But Ibrahim Mukhtar, attorney general and commissioner for justice in Kano, said the judiciary upheld justice.

“Today’s judgement shows that the judiciary is working and there is justice in our court,” he stated.