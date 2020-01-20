Lagos: Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat React To Abule Egba Pipeline Explosion

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat have expressed their sadness concerning Sunday’s pipeline explosion in Abule Egba area of the state.

Concise News reports that multiple deaths were recorded while houses and properties were lost in the inferno caused by a vandalised pipeline.

Sanwo-Olu wrote on his official Twitter handle: “My thoughts and prayers are with the families & businesses affected in the unfortunate incident at Abule Egba. We are thankful for the brave members of LASEMA & our fire service that swung into action working all night to reduce the impact. Pipeline Vandals will be shown no mercy.

“We must work together to ensure man made incidents like Abule Egba are avoided. Security and information gathering along volatile corridors will increase and a stronger synergy with communities must happen. We all have a role to play.”

Also reacting to the unfortunate incident, Deputy-Governor, Hamzat promised that: “We will be unforgiving to vandals and increase security along volatile corridors.”

This reporter at the scene of the incident can confirm that the fire has eventually put out, with residents counting their losses.