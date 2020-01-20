Real Madrid Complete Signing Of Flamengo Midfielder Reinier

Brazil and Flamengo midfielder Reinier Jesus has joined Real Madrid on a six-and-a-half-year deal that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2026.

Reinier, who celebrated his 18th birthday on Sunday, joined Los Blancos for a fee reported to be in the region of €30m. Madrid will pay the player’s buyout clause with 80 percent going to Flamengo and the remainder to his representatives and his family.

Madrid have confirmed that Reinier will link up with the club’s Castilla squad once he has finished his current international commitment with the Brazil Under-23 squad at the South American 2020 Olympic qualifying tournament in Colombia.

The midfielder has been gradually integrated into the first team with 15 appearances this season – 8 from the start and 6 as a substitute. During that time, he has played as an attacking midfielder, a left winger, and as a striker. He has already scored 6 goals and provided 2 assists. Reinier has been a constant presence in the Brazilian youth national teams, playing for the U15, U17, and most recently U23 pre-Olympic team.

Reinier helped Flamengo win last year’s Brazilian league and Copa Libertadores double and has chosen Real Madrid despite reported interest from Barcelona and other leading European clubs. He was an unused substitute when Flamengo lost to Liverpool in last month’s Club World Cup final in Qatar.

The 18-year-old is just the latest exciting young Brazilian talent to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius Junior followed the same path from Flamengo in 2018, while his fellow 19-year-old forward, Rodrygo, arrived from Santos prior to the start of this season.