RCCG: Adeboye Discloses Why Demons In Nigeria Are Difficult To Cast Out

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has ascribed the difficulty in casting demons in Nigeria to illiteracy of the demons.

Adeboye lamented that the demons in Nigeria are not educated, making it difficult for them to be cast out.

He made the disclosure while delivering a sermon at his church headquarters auditorium, at Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In the sermon, Adeboye recalled his encounter with a foreign pastor who wanted to follow him down to Nigeria to cast out demons.

The clergyman said he warned the pastor, knowing that his Christian lifestyle was not strong enough.

According to him, he warned the pastor that the demons in Nigeria did not go to school, hence they won’t take things lightly with him.

Adeboye, however, stated that demons in foreign countries are considerate because they wear suits and all sort of modern clothes.

He said: “Demons in Nigeria did not go to school. If you see them you will know here comes the original.

“I have enough problem casting out the demons from my own people. I don’t want to add your own.

“Because if you come, I might have to cast demons out of you”.