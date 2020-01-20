Princess Shyngle Re-Announces Engagement To Senegalese Boyfriend

Months after announcing their split, controversial Ghana-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, has re-announced her engagement to her Senagalese boyfriend Frederic Badji.

Shyngle made the announcement on her Instagram handle, where she described her fiance as “a loving, caring, handsome hot chocolate, shy, God fearing and calm man.”

Recall that sometime in September 2019, the actress, on social media accused him of infidelity, after the initial engagement.

But sharing a clip of the new engagement on Sunday, January 19, the curvy actress wrote “Started from the dm God thank you for blessing me with such a loving, caring, handsome hot chocolate , shy, God fearing, calm and amazing husband I’m blessed to have you @fredericbadji1 Thank you Instagram for making my dream man find me. ladies start replying your DM’s oh

In another post, she recalled that their love journey started from a direct message on Instagram and how she asked her followers to decide if she should reply the “stranger’s” message.

“Only my real followers will remember this 8 months ago I posted this dm on my page from a total stranger and it caught my attention because it was the sweetest dm I ever received even though the person that sent it didn’t have a profile pic or a single picture on his page ,

“I decided to screenshot the dm post it on my ig and asked my amazing followers to advise me if I should reply the dm or ignore it do y’all remember 80% of y’all said I should reply the dm well I replied and 5 months after that dm he proposed and I’m about to be a wifey to the man I dreamt about all my life.”