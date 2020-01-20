Oyo: Dissolve Caretaker LG Chairmen, Malami Tells Gov. Makinde

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) has ordered Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde to reverse the dissolution of local government administration in the State.

Concise News reports that Malami gave the order in a letter to the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, Oyewo Oyelowo dated 14 January 2020.

The letter was captioned, “Unconstitutionality of dissolution of elected local government councils and appointment of [the] caretaker committee: the urgent need for compliance with extant judicial decisions.”

According to the AGF, in view of the decision of the Supreme Court on the matter that is binding on all states, “the common practice by some State Governors in dissolving elected local government councils is unconstitutional, null and void.

“So, also any system of local government run by the caretaker committee is outrightly illegal and unconstitutional.”

Malami’s letter further noted that “to this end, I hereby request all their Excellencies, State Governors and Speakers of State House of Assembly, who are currently acting in breach of the provisions of Section 7(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and also acting in disobedience of the Supreme Court judgement highlighted above to immediately retrace their step by ensuring compliance with the above in the overall interest of the rule of law and our democracy.

“The need to immediately disband all caretaker committee and restore democratically elected representatives to man the local governments has, therefore, become obligatory.”

Makinde, has, however, said he has not gotten the letter and would only respond when he sees Malami’s letter.