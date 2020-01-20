Shortly after his crashed marriage, Oba Abdurrosheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1, the Oluwo of Iwo, Osun state had said he is not in a hurry to find another queen.

Concise News reports that weeks ago, a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Oluwo Palace, Alli Ibraheem, read that the Oluwo said he and his estranged queen Chanel were leaving each other due to an irreconcilable difference.

The statement reads: ”This is to inform the general public most especially friends and associates of the Oluwo of Iwoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, that Ms Chanel Chin is an ex-queen of his majesty.”

Speaking during a recent chat “talk time with Toke”, Oba Akanbi said unity and honesty are the ingredients of every happy marriage.

But when asked when he would be getting another queen, the Oluwo said he was waiting for directives from God, as he cannot decide on his own.

He said “This is modern time, I’m going to have an olori that will love my people, have the same mindset that I have, that will love my people unconditionally, I love this town and love my people. I can defend this town with my last breath”

According to him, gone are the days when young ladies dance before the king , after which he selects his queen, but things have changed now and he would look for someone who has same mindset with him.