Number Of Nigerians With Access To Internet Surges To 123 Million

The number of Nigerians with access to the internet has increased to 123.5 million in October, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said.

This is in comparison to the 114.3 million internet subscribers recorded in January 2019; indicating an increase of 9.2 million within nine months.

Data released by the commission also showed that active mobile voice subscribers increased from 174,012,136 to 180,386,316 within the same period.

This means that 91% of Nigeria’s 198 million population now have access to telecommunications services.

MTN Nigeria still holds the lion share of the market, having 67,348,858 subscribers which translate to 36.93%.

Globacom has 51,137,642 subscribers and Airtel, 49,650,155 subscribers.

There is total of 49 individual internet service providers operating in the country.

These 49 provide services to 274,717 subscribers.