Home » Number Of Nigerians With Access To Internet Surges To 123 Million

Number Of Nigerians With Access To Internet Surges To 123 Million

By - 20 minutes ago on January 20, 2020
The number of Nigerians with access to the internet has increased to 123.5 million in October, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said.

The number of Nigerians with access to the internet has increased to 123.5 million in October, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said.

The number of Nigerians with access to the internet has increased to 123.5 million in October, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said.

This is in comparison to the 114.3 million internet subscribers recorded in January 2019; indicating an increase of 9.2 million within nine months.

Data released by the commission also showed that active mobile voice subscribers increased from 174,012,136 to 180,386,316 within the same period.

This means that 91% of Nigeria’s 198 million population now have access to telecommunications services.

MTN Nigeria still holds the lion share of the market, having 67,348,858 subscribers which translate to 36.93%.

Globacom has 51,137,642 subscribers and Airtel, 49,650,155 subscribers.

There is total of 49 individual internet service providers operating in the country.

These 49 provide services to 274,717 subscribers.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Donatus Anichukwueze is a journalism graduate from the Lagos State University, School of Communication. He's a writer with a special interest in technology, sports, entertainment and politics. He's also a through and through Chelsea FC fan.

Add Concise To Homescreen.