Nigerian Singer Gushes Over Tiwa Savage’s Beauty

It appears sensational singer, Slimcase cannot get enough of Tiwa Savage’s beauty, as he takes to Instagram to admire the afrobeats queen’s looks.

Concise News reports that the award-winning songstress is arguably one of the most beautiful celebrities in Nigeria, with her stunning physique, despite birthing a child and approaching age forty in few days.

Well, Slimcase who shared a clip of them discussing couldn’t stop gushing over Tiwa’s beauty, saying that Tiwa’s beauty often makes him forget many things.

He wrote, “Mama jay’s beauty sometimes makes me forget things”

Osun Monarch To Seize Tiwa Savage?

Perhaps the “49-99” singer’s beauty was what attracted Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurrosheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1, who asked if he could seize her for marriage purposes.

This platform reports that Oba Akanbi and Tiwa were together recently, for Naira Marley concert dubbed “Marlian Fest” at Eko Hotel, Lagos.

In a series of post the monarch shared, he showered praises on Tiwa, while asking if he could marry her.

“SE KIN GBESE LE ??? Who no like better thing ??? Tiwa Savage is the best ….. I love her !!!! I 😃😃 Ori Ade Agbe e @tiwasavage, The zillion dollar question is…se kin gbesele ??” he captioned one of the photos