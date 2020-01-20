Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Monday, Jan. 20th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, January 20th, 2020.

Emeka Ihedioha should have sought divine intervention to avert the Supreme Court ruling that sacked him as the Imo State governor, according to Revd. Fr. Mbaka. Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was sacked by the Supreme Court on Tuesday with the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Hope Uzodinma declared the winner of the 2019 governor election.

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has denied media reports that he planned to probe his predecessors and look into the accounts and contracts awarded from May 29, 2010, till date. Uzodinma, who was sworn in on Wednesday evening at the Heroes Square in Owerri, the state capital, had said that he plans to probe the tenures of Ikedi Ohakim, Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha.

Protesters have hit the streets of Owerri, the Imo State capital, Sunday, over the sacking of Emeka Ihedioha by the Supreme Court. Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was on Tuesday sacked by the apex court which declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the 2019 governorship election winner.

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has mocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the removal of its governorship candidate in Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha. Oshomhole in a press conference on Saturday in Abuja also accused the PDP of recklessness and attempt to stir violence among Nigerians since the Supreme Court declared the governorship candidate of the APC, Hope Uzodinma, winner of the Imo governorship election.

A former lawmaker in the Second Republic Junaid Mohammed has claimed the South-West wants to get a separate nation via the Amotekun security outfit. Amotekun was launched recently in Ibadan, Oyo State to tame the rising level of insecurity in the South-West. However, Junaid has claimed the body is a tribal militia by the Yoruba which they would use to get a separate nation, adding that the group is against the interest of Nigeria.

Twenty-seven children have been rescued from an illegal baby factory by the officers of the Kano State Police Command. According to the state command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, the illegal orphanage home known as Du Merci orphanage is suspected to be involved in child trafficking and kidnapping. Haruna told reporters that the proprietor of the illegal home, Solomon Tafa, who also claimed to be a professor has been arrested.

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Emir of Potiskum, Yobe State, Alhaji Umaru Bubaram, over the death of his aides during an attack on his convoy in Kaduna State. Gunmen on Tuesday night attacked the convoy of the Emir around Maraban Jos on Kaduna-Zaria road, killing six of the Emir’s aides and leaving others injured. The spokesman for the police in Kaduna, Yakubu Sabo, said the monarch was at the Barau Dikko Hospital in Kaduna and was “doing very well.”

More than 200 houses have been reportedly burnt following a pipeline explosion around the Ile-Epo, Abule-Egba area, Lagos State, on Sunday night. According to some eyewitnesses, the incident may have started from a vandalised petroleum pipeline belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the area.

A former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has backed the newly-established Operation Amotekun by leaders of the South-West. The Amotekun security outfit was launched recently with the Federal Government declaring it illegal a few days later. Concise News reports that the development has caused controversies among Nigerians. In a statement, Sunday, Atiku said he is in support of zonal and community policing, adding that the main duty of any government is the security of lives and properties.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has revealed that the team will take their revenge on Arsenal for the side’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle in the Premier League, Saturday. The Blues lost the game at the St James’ Park thanks to a 94th-minute goal from Isaac Hayden that gave all three points to Steve Bruce’s side. Speaking after the tie, Abraham vowed that the London side who will play Arsenal on Tuesday will vent their anger against the Gunners.

