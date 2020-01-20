N-Power: ‘We’re Tired Of Waiting For Our Devices’- Beneficiaries Lament

Batch B N-Power beneficiaries are lamenting the continued delay in the distribution of their device, Concise News observed.

Introduced in 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari, the N-Power Programme, is a graduate and non-graduate job enhancement scheme.

The objective is to enable them acquire the requisite skills, knowledge and experience for entrepreneurship and self sufficiency at the culmination of their tenure on the programme.

The N-Power beneficiaries, assigned to respective Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs) are then provided with N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend and devices to aid their learning and skills development.

Batch A have collected theirs while, Batch B – on-boarded in 2018 – haven’t.

See some reactions below when scheme asked how they’ve been fairing in their PPAs:

We are tied of waiting for our Devices — Khalipha s. Abubakar (@Khalipha91) January 20, 2020

Despite being owed 5months of backlog and device, I still do my job of imparting knowledge to these vulnerable children at my PPA. Most of the classes are solely managed by Npower volunteers. I wonder what would have been their fate if we aren’t there. Thank you @npower_ng. pic.twitter.com/CYDEl6bA9Q — John Ijeoma Rachael (@ijeomarachael) January 20, 2020

Well we have been doing what we can… but @npower_ng we really need our devices o! Npower batch B … and you folks are very silent about it uptil now… are batch B devices still on the menu for us or not? Pls let us know so we can atleast be at peace the fact. Thanks pic.twitter.com/CPu5CXkBnA — Officialeizzy (@StarScream2024) January 20, 2020

We are doing well but just to understand what is really holding the devices this device is not free as explained because it’s deducted from our stipends but you make us beg for it as if it’s not our right and why are they still deducting from 2016 — Jaysling (@Jaysling1) January 20, 2020

Doing great here @UMCA BASIC SCHOOL, OLOKOTO, ORIIRE LGA, OYO STATE. I pray we a successful and impactful week. But please don’t forget our device oo, update us as soon as possible. Remain blessed! pic.twitter.com/no1Ff5wleO — ADELEKE Samson Oluwaseun (@Adelekesamsono) January 20, 2020