N-Power: 'We're Tired Of Waiting For Our Devices'- Beneficiaries Lament

N-Power: ‘We’re Tired Of Waiting For Our Devices’- Beneficiaries Lament

By - 35 minutes ago on January 20, 2020
N-Power beneficiaries cannot wait to receive their device (Photo Courtesy: www.consumer.ftc.gov/)

Batch B N-Power beneficiaries are lamenting the continued delay in the distribution of their device, Concise News observed.

Introduced in 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari, the N-Power Programme, is a graduate and non-graduate job enhancement scheme.

The objective is to enable them acquire the requisite skills, knowledge and experience for entrepreneurship and self sufficiency at the culmination of their tenure on the programme.

The N-Power beneficiaries, assigned to respective Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs) are then provided with N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend and devices to aid their learning and skills development.

Batch A have collected theirs while, Batch B – on-boarded in 2018 – haven’t.

See some reactions below when scheme asked how they’ve been fairing in their PPAs:

