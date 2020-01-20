Home » N-Power: Scheme Asks ‘PPA’ Question

N-Power: Scheme Asks ‘PPA’ Question

By - 33 minutes ago on January 20, 2020
N-Power: Scheme Asks 'PPA' Question

N-Power not recruiting, govt official says (Photo Courtesy: ToriNG)

The Federal Government’s N-Power scheme has asked how volunteers are fairing in the Places of Primary Assignments (PPAs), Concise News reports.

In a Twitter post on Monday, N-Power quizzed it’s followers.

The tweet reads: ”

Good morning everyone,

How are you all doing at your Places of Primary Assignments?

Tell us.0#NPowerNG

The N-Power was introduced in 2016 as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), aimed at curbing the incessant increase of unemployment and poverty in the country.

The programme volunteers are paid N30,000 monthly as stipends and given tablet computers to aid further learning. It has five components, which are N-Teach, N-Tax, N-Health, N-Agro, and N-Build.

According to data from the National Social Investment Office (NSIO), as of August 2018, an estimated 500,000 graduates volunteer in N-Teach, N-Tax, N-Health, and N-Agro which are designed for graduates,

About 26,000 non-graduates in the N-Build, which consist of automobile, hospitality and technology categories are currently being trained in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Out of the SIP components, the N-Teach subcomponent is the most popular, due to a large number of youth deployed to teach in public schools.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Add Concise To Homescreen.