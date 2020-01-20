N-Power: Scheme Asks ‘PPA’ Question

The Federal Government’s N-Power scheme has asked how volunteers are fairing in the Places of Primary Assignments (PPAs), Concise News reports.

In a Twitter post on Monday, N-Power quizzed it’s followers.

The tweet reads: ”

Good morning everyone,

How are you all doing at your Places of Primary Assignments?

Tell us.0#NPowerNG”

The N-Power was introduced in 2016 as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), aimed at curbing the incessant increase of unemployment and poverty in the country.

The programme volunteers are paid N30,000 monthly as stipends and given tablet computers to aid further learning. It has five components, which are N-Teach, N-Tax, N-Health, N-Agro, and N-Build.

According to data from the National Social Investment Office (NSIO), as of August 2018, an estimated 500,000 graduates volunteer in N-Teach, N-Tax, N-Health, and N-Agro which are designed for graduates,

About 26,000 non-graduates in the N-Build, which consist of automobile, hospitality and technology categories are currently being trained in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Out of the SIP components, the N-Teach subcomponent is the most popular, due to a large number of youth deployed to teach in public schools.