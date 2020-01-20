Mercy Aigbe Recalls Domestic Violence Ordeal, Dishes Advise To Fans

Nollywood screen goddess Mercy Aigbe, has recalled her domestic violence experience while with her estranged husband, as she says that choosing to be strong after every challenge is a choice.

Concise News reports that the actress’s marriage crashed following alleged battery by her ex-husband Lanre Gentry in April 2017.

It was gathered that Aigbe had been enduring the domestic violence in her marriage until when it seemed to have gone out of control.

In a post on Sunday, January 19, the beautiful mother of two claimed to have come across a picture she took during those times and it brought back memories.

Sharing the photo, the actress advised her followers never to be ashamed of their scars.

She wrote ” I want to reach out to someone out there! You think your life has been decimated by scars. You find it hard to forgive yourself and others that have been part of the messes in your life! I have good news for you! Your messes will soon become a message!

“Your errors are gradually turning you into a hero! Your trials will soon become triumph! Your adversity is turning to your advancement! Your frustration will soon become your fuel and your scars will one day turn you into a star….. at some point in our lives we experience trials, tribulations, we become broken ( which is inevitable)….

“But whether we will become stronger is not inevitable, It’s OUR CHOICE……..”Never be ashamed of your scars, it simply means you were stronger than whatever tried to hurt you “ …… In Retrospect”