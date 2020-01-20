Man United Goalkeeper Romero Involved In Auto Crash

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero escaped unhurt after crashing his Lamborghini on his way to training on Monday.

The 32-year-old was seen in images posted on social media standing next to the car which was wedged underneath a roadside crash barrier close to United’s Carrington training ground.

The vehicle was pictured wedged under a roadside barrier, with icy conditions likely to have played their part in the accident as temperatures fell below freezing in Manchester over the night.

“Sergio is ok and is training as normal with the team,” the United source said when contacted by AFP.

Sergio Romero has been involved in a car crash near to Carrington. #mufc say he has suffered no injuries #mulive [mirror] pic.twitter.com/G4DRKbydzs — utdreport (@utdreport) January 20, 2020

Romero signed for United in 2015, but has made just 53 appearances as he has largely been second choice behind David de Gea.

The 32-year-old has made nine appearances this season, having last featured in United’s 1-0 win over Wolves in an FA Cup third-round replay last Wednesday.

Signed from Sampdoria in 2015, Romero has played 54 times in total, helping United win the EFL Cup, FA Cup and Europa League during his time at the club.

Romero watched from the bench as United fell to a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday , which saw them slip 30 points behind their arch-rivals in the top-flight standings.

The Red Devils remain in fifth after 23 fixtures, and still trail fourth-placed Chelsea by five points in the race for the final Champions League spot.