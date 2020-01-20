Latest N-Power News Today Monday 20th January 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Monday January 20th, 2020, on Concise News.

Here are the latest N-Power news headlines

N-Power: Scheme Asks ‘PPA’ Question

The Federal Government’s N-Power scheme has asked how volunteers are fairing in the Places of Primary Assignments (PPAs).

In a Twitter post on Monday, N-Power quizzed it’s followers. Read more here.

N-Power: ‘We’re Tired Of Waiting For Our Devices’- Beneficiaries Lament

Batch B N-Power beneficiaries are lamenting the continued delay in the distribution of their device.

Introduced in 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari, the N-Power Programme, is a graduate and non-graduate job enhancement scheme.

The objective is to enable them acquire the requisite skills, knowledge and experience for entrepreneurship and self sufficiency at the culmination of their tenure on the programme.

The N-Power beneficiaries, assigned to respective Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs) are then provided with N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend and devices to aid their learning and skills development. Read more here.

And that’s all for today on the latest N-Power news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day!