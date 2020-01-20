Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Monday, January 20th 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Monday January 20th, 2020.

Biafra: Buhari Still At War With Ndigbo – IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has claimed President Muhammadu Buhari is fighting a war against Igbo people.

This news platform understands that the pro-Biafra leader said this last Thursday in a broadcast on Radio Biafra, adding that there is “dehumanising treatment against the Igbo” by the Buhari government.

He, however, claimed that in spite of the treatment meted out to Ndigbo, they have soared high and making impacts across the world.

“The level of conspiracy, hatred and destruction unleashed on the things cherished by Biafrans by the current administration are unspeakable, unacceptable and uncondonable by any peace-loving section of the country,” he said. Read more here.

Biafra: IPOB Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Return For Parents’ Burial

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied media reports that its leader Nnamdi Kanu would attend the burial of his parents next month.

The IPOB leader lost his parents, Eze Israel Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu, last year after the raid of his father’s palace by soldiers in September 2017.

Kanu, who was the traditional ruler of Afara Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia State, died about four months after his wife Sally Kanu’s demise.

However, some media houses had reported that the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, claimed that Kanu would attend the burial of his parents. Read more here.

