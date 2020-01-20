Lassa Fever Kills 14, Infects 82 In Seven States

Lassa fever has killed 14 persons, infected 82 others in Ondo, Edo, Ebonyi, Taraba, Plateau, Bauchi and Ogun, according to latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC reports, tagged Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 02: 06 – 12 January 2020, showed that the number of new confirmed cases for the same period in 2019 was 60.

The report, released on Monday, January 20, 2020, also revealed that the number of deaths decreased from 16 for the same period in 2019 to 14.

Furthermore, the overall case fatality rate (CFR) for 2020 is (17.1 per cent) which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2019 (28.7 per cent).

It noted that of all confirmed cases, Edo and Ondo had 38 per cent apiece while Ebonyi had 11 per cent, and the predominant age group affected was 11 to 40 years. The male to female ratio was 1:1.