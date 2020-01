Lagos State Govt. Bans ‘Keke,’ ‘Okada’ (See List Of Roads, Bridges, Highways)

The Lagos Government has banned motorcycles and tricycles called “Okada” and “Keke” respectively in several local government areas of the State.

Concise News reports that the government, in a statement, Monday, asked motorcycle and tricycle operators to stop operating on major roads in Lagos State.

Full List of Roads, Bridges, Highways Affected

Below are roads, highways, and bridges affected by the ban:

MAJOR HIGHWAYS

Lagos Ibadan Expressway

Apapa Oshodi Expressway

Oworoshoki Oshodi Expressway

Lagos Ikorodu Expressway

Lagos Abeokuta Expressway

Babangida Bouleverde

Eti-Osa Lekki Epe Expressway

Lagos Badagry Express

Funsho Williams Avenue

Agege motor Road

Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road

BRIDGES

Iyana-Ipaja Bridge, Agege/Alimosho Local Government

Dopemu Bridge, Agege/Alimosho Local Government

Airport/Ikeja Bridge, Ikeja Local Government

Agege Motor Road/Oshodi Loop, Oshodi, Ikeja/Mushin Local Government

Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge, Mushin Oshodi Local Government

Dorman Long Bridge Surulere/Lagos Mainland Local Government

Ojuelegba Bridge, Surulere/Lagos Mainland Local Government

National Stadium Flyover, Surulere Local Government

Iganmu/Funsho Williams Bridge Surulere Local Government

Apapa – Iganmu Bridge Surulere Local Government

Apapa – Ijora Link Bridge, Apapa/Lagos Mainland Local Government

Liverpool Bridge, Apapa, Apapa Local Government

Mile 2 Bridge Loop, Amuwo-Odofin, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government

Okota (Cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge Mushin/Oshodi-Isolo Local Government

Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network, Mushin/Oshodi/Isolo Local Government

Ikorodu Road/Anthony Cloverleaf Bridge Somolu/Ikeja Local Government

Trade Fair Flyover Bridge, Ojo Local Government

Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge Amuwo Odofin Local Government

2 Flyover bridges along Alhaji Masha Rd, Surulere Local Government

Ojota Clover Leaf Bridge, Kosofe/Ikeja Local Government

Ogudu Bridge Kosofe Local Government

3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos Island/Mainland/Somolu Local Government

Maryland flyover Ikeja/Somolu Local Government

Ikeja/General Hospital flyover Bridge Ikeja Local Government

Kodesho Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja, Ikeja Local Government

Opebi Link Bridge, Ikeja Local Government

Sheraton-Opebi Bridge, Ikeja Local Government

Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge, Lagos Mainland Local Government

Carter Bridge Lagos, Lagos Mainland Local Government

Bariga-Ifako Bridge Somolu/Kosofe Local Government

Apapa – OShodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge Somolu/Kosofe Local Government

Bariga/Oworonshoki Bridge Somolu/Kosofe Local Government

Apapa – Oshodi Expressway/3rd Mainland Bridge Somolu/Kosofe Local Government

Apapa – Oshodi Expressway/3rd mainland Bridge Somolu/Kosofe Local Government

3rd mainland/Oworonshoki Bridge Kosofe Local Government

Eko Bridge Lagos Island/Lagos Mainland Local Government

Apongbon flyover, Bridge Lagos Island Local Government

Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess) Lagos Island/Eti-Osa Local Government.

McWen Bridge (Bonny camp) Eti-Osa Local Government.

Marina/Ikoyi Bridge Lagos Island/Eti-Osa Local Government.

Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge Eti-Osa Local Government.

OTHER ROADS

AGEGE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

Oba Ogunji Road

Old Abeokuta Road

Capital Road

Alfa Nla Road

Oko-Oba Road

Akilo Street

Agunbiade Road

Ogba Road

Ipaja Road

Maricas Road

Oyewole Road

Arigbanla Street

Dopemu Road

Oke-koto Road

Oniwaya Road

Adebisi Awosoga Street

Old Ota Road

Ijaiye Road

Akin Doherty Road

Amoo Street

Pen Cinema Round About

Surulere Street

Agbedeji Street

Ayige Street

Sule Street

Ashipa Street

Salawu Street

AJEROMI-IFELODUN LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

Baale Adeyemo Street

Mba/Cardoso Street up to Ota Wharf

Mobile Road Up To Boundary Road

Boundary Road – Aiyeke Bridge – Tolu Bus/Stop

Wilmer Crescent

Industry Road

Achapo Road/New Road

Idewu Street

Baale Adeyemo Road

Malu/Mobile Road

Ojo Road

Cemetery/Mosafejo/Alaba Road

Bakare/faro road

APAPA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

Creek Road

Wharf Road

Burma Road

Randle Road

Marine Road

Kofo Abayomi Road

Liverpool Road

Point Road

Park lane

Itapeju Avenue

Entire Network of Road in Apapa GRA

Dock Yard Road

Oduduwa Road

Ladipo Oluwole Road

Bonny Road

Commercial Road

Malu/Mobile Road

Warehouse Road

Orile – Igamu Road

ALIMOSHO LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

Ipaja – Ayobo Road

Okoro Road

Egbeda – Idimu Road

Egbeda – Akowonjo Road

Iyana – Ipaja – Idimu Road

Idimu – Ipaja – Idimu Road

LASU – Iba Road

Ikotun – Egbe Road

Ipaja Road

Igando Road

Egbe – Idimu Road

Old Ota Road

Meiran Road

Ayobo Road

Ajasa/command Road

Baruwa Road

Liasu Road

Governor’s Road

Abaranje Road

Ijegun Road

Shasha Road

Baruwa/Aina Obembe Road

Adefemi Road, Ipaja

Go ye Road

AMUWO-ODOFIN LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Oshodi – Apapa Expressway

Durbar Road/Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Road

The Entire Network of Roads in Festac Town

Circular Road

The entire Network of Road in Zones A, B, C & D of Amuwo Odofin Low Cost Housing Estate

Old Ojo Road

Mumuni Adio Bodmus way

Lagos Badagry Expressway

BADAGRY LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

Lagos Badagry Expressway from Eric Moore to Seme Road

Badagry Roundabout to Top Road

Joseph Dosu Road

CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT (CBD) ROADS

Inner Marina

Broad Street

Nnamdi Azikwe Street

King George V Road

Idumagbo Avenue

Outer Marina

Adeniji Adele Street

Martins Street

Balogun Street

Odunlami Street

Ereko Road

New Balogun Street

Campbell Street

Breadfruit Street

Abibu Oki Street

Davies Street

Kakawa Street

Force Road

Oloto/Fasbery Road

EPE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

Femi Agbalajobi

Ayetoro Road

Hospital Road

Marina Road

Central Mosque Road

Kasali Oluwa Street

Ekundayo Street

Lagos Road

Ijebu to Itoikin Road from Agbowa to Itoikin

Omu-Ijebu to Ketu Roundabout

Ketu Roundabout to Ejinrin Town

Ota Road

Olofin Road

Orungbo – Ido Road

Agbowa – Ikosi Road

Ketu Roundabout to Epe

Ketu Roundabout Itoikin

ETI-OSA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

The entire Network of Roads and bridges in Ikoyi Obalende and Victoria Island Local Council Development Areas

Eti-Osa – Lekki – Epe Expressway

IFAKO-IJAYE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA/OJODU/OJOKORO LOCAL COUNCIL DEVELOPMENT AREA

Ogunnusi Road

Lateef Jakande Road

College Road

Jonathan Coker Street

Iju Road

WEMPCO Road

ACME Road

New Oko-Oba Road

Lagos Abeokuta Expressway

Agbado Road

Baale Animashaun Road

Yaya Abatan Road

IKEJA LOCA GOVERNMENT AREA

Lagos Ibadan Expressway (from Lagos Boundary to Lagos and Toll Gate)

Sheraton Link Bridge

Oba Akran Avenue

Obafemi Awolowo Way

Kudirat Abiola Road

Moboloaji Bank-Anthony Road

Lateef Jakande Road

Nurudeen Olowopopo Drive

Otunba Jobi Fele Way

Allen Avenue

Opebi Road

Secretariat Road

Mobolaji Johnson Road

Osho Street

Hakeem Balogun Road

IPM Way

Ashabi Cole Street

Toyin Street

Entire Ikeja GRA Road Network

ACME Road

WEMPCO Road

Oduduwa Road

Isaac John Street

Alausa Secretariat Perimeter Road Network

Simbiat Abiola Road

Kaffi Street

Opebi Link Bridge

Ikosi Road

Adeniyi Jones Avenue

Entire Alausa CBO

Ladipo Oluwole Avenue

ASBFI Road

Olowu Street

Ola Ayindan Street

Unity Road

Armoire Avenue

Ijaola Street

Iyaoloye Crescent

Olu Akerele Street

Emmanuel Street

Odo-Iyalaro Underbridge

Olotunbosun Street

IKORODU LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

Ikorodu Road (from Mile12 to Ikorodu Benson Roundabout)

Ipakodo – Ibesha Road

Lagos – Ikorodu Express Road

T.O.S Benson Road

Oba Sekumade Road

Lagos – Shagamu Road

Obafemi Awolowo Road

Ikorodu – Itoikin Road

Igbogbo Road

Ayangburen Road

Alhaji Street

IKOYI/OBALENDE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

Alfred Rewane Road

Glover Road

Alexander Road

Awolowo Road

Bourdillon Road

Gerald Road

Osborne Road Estate 1 & 2

Lugard Avenue

Olu Holloway Road

Bayo Kuku Street

Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Avenue

Mobolaji Johnson Road

Club Road

Federal Secretariat Road

Thomson Avenue

Lateef Jakande Avenue

Moore Road

Oyinkan Abayomi Road

Maroko Close

Adeyemi Lawson Street

Femi Okunnu Road

Jabita Close

Onikoyi/Turnbull Road

Iru Close

Ajayi Bembe Street

Entire Park view Estate Road

Awori Road

HFP Way

HEP Road

Lawrence Road

Reeve Road

St. Gregory Street

Ribadu Road

Raymond Njoku Street

Okotie Eboh Street

Keffi Street

Norman Williams Street

Ilabere Avenue

Oloto Road

Ojora Road

McPherson Avenue

Olanijonyin Avenue

Owena Street

Agodogba Road

Moboloaji Johnson Road

Bedwell Road

Murtala Muhammed Roa

Obalende Road

Toyan Street

Odo Street

Awolowo Road

Bankole Oki Road

Ademola Street

Turnbull Road

Cameroon Road

Yemi Cardoso

Banana Estate

Dolphin Duplex

Dolphin High Rise

Alhaji Kannike Street

Igbo Street

Moshalashi Street

Eleshin Road

Ajeniya Street

Dr Bode Olajumoke Street

Alhaji Bashorun Close

Alhaji Alade Odenewu Street

Aromire Close

Barrow Avenue

Olofin Street

Lalupon Street

KOSOFE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

Ogudu Alapere Expressway (from Toll Gate to 3rd Mainland Bridge)

Ogudu Road

Demurin Street

Alapere Road

CMD Road

Doyin Omololu Street

Davies Street

50 Metres from Ikorodu Road on Ikosi Road

Omololu Street

Diya Street

Williams Street

LAGOS ISLAND AREA

The entire network of roads and bridges in Lagos Island East and Lagos Island West Local Government

LAGOS MAINLAND LGA

Herbert Macaulay Way

Barikisu Iyede Street

Murtala Muhammed way

Third Mainland Bridge

Ijora Causeway

Commercial Avenue

Old Yaba Road

Sabo Round About

University Road

Abule – Ijesha Road

Harvey Road

Montgomery Road

Onike Iwaya Road

Morocco Road

Aje Street

Musiliu Smith Road

Hughes Avenue

Birrel Avenue

Hussey Road

Oweh Street

Aggrey Road

Borno Way

Apapa Road

Jibowu Street

Iwaya Road

Okobaba Street

Cemetery Street

Freeman Street

MUSHIN /ODI-OLOWO AREA

Agege Motor Road (From Mangoro to Moshalasi Junction) Both

Fatai Atere Way(Okada Only)

Idi-Araba Street

Ilupeju Bypass(Both)

Itire Road(Okada Only)

Palm Avenue(Okada)

Ladipo Street(Okada Only)

Layi Oyekanmi Street(Okada Only)

Olateju Street(Okada Only)

Isolo Road

Ojekunle Road

Ilasamanja Road(Okada Only)

Ogunmokun Street(Okada Only)

Association Avenue(Both)

Kayode Street(Okada Only)

Town Planning Way(Both)

Coker Road(Both)

Post Office Road(Okada Only)

Mushin Road

OJO LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

Igbo Elerin Road

Lagos – Badagry Expressway

Iyana School Bus Stop at Ishasi Road

Oba Ayoka to Iba New Site

Alaba Int’l Market Raod

Olojo Drive

Ojo Igbede Road

Nepa Road

Ishasi Road

Abule Aka Road to Ajangbadi Road

Akoberu/Sabo Road

Itire – Ilogbo Road

Iyana Era – Ilogbo Road

Ajangbadi – Shibiri Road

Kemberi/Aka Road

OSHODI/ISOLO LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

Okota Road

NNPC road

Oshodi – Apapa expressway

Airport Road

Egbe Road

Ago-Palace Way

Isolo Road

Osolo Way

Abimbola Street

Ejigbo – Ajao Estate Link Road

Estate – Isheri-Oshun Road

Post Office Road

Oyetayo Street

Oshodi Road

Church Street

Afariogun Street

Sehinde Callisto Street

Mafoluku Road

Adeyemi Street

Ajibulu Street

New Airport Road

SOMOLU LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

IKORODU EXPRESSWAY (From Mile 12 to Yaba Terminus)

George Street

Morocco Road

Market Street

Bajulaiye Road

Fola Agoro Street

Apata Street

Oguntolu Street

Pedro Road

Igi Olugbin Street

Ashagbon Street

Gbagada Road

St. Finbarr’s Road

Jibowu Street

Oweh Street

Issac John Street

Watchtower Avenue

Shylon Street

Shipeolu Street

SURULERE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

Funsho Williams Ave

Adeniran Ogunsanya Street

Ogunlana Drive

Bode Thomas Street

Akerele Road

Itire – Ojuelegba Road

Tejuosho Street

Alhaji Masha Road

Itire – Ijesha Road

Ishaga Road

Eric Moore Road

Randle Avenue

Agbebi Street

Babs Animashaun Road

Ijesha Road

Enitan Street

Adeshina Street

Adelabu Steet

Adetola Street

Nuru Oniwo Street

Adekunle Kuye Street

Shaki Crescent

Oshogbo Street

Tokoso Street

Okotoa Link Bridge

Opere Street

Odichie Street

Olatunde Onimole Street

Brown Street

Agboyin Street

Agboyin Avenuew

Nnobi Street

Sanya Street

Opeloyeru Street

Kilo Street

Adetioye Street

Fasoro Street

Oladimeji Street

Ojuolape Street

Solabomi Street

Ogungbesan Street

IRU /VICTORIA ISLAND LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

Ahmadu Bello Way

Adeola Odeku Street

Kofo Abayomi Street

Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue

Ajose Adeogun Road

Idowu Taylor Street

Idowu Martins Street

Adeleke Adedoyin Street

Elsie Femi Pearse Street

Musa Yar’Adua Street

Walter Carrington Crescent

Bishop Oluwole Street

Samuel Manuwa Street

Akin Olugbade Street

Molade Okoya Thomas Street

Sinari Daranijo Street

Bishop Aboyade Cole Street

Ligali Ayorinde Avenue

Saka Tinubu Street

Karimu Kotun Street

Muri Okunola Street

Etim Inyang Crescent

Adetokunbo Ademola Street

Adeola Hopewell Street

Ahmed Onibudo Road

Engineering Close

Sanusi Fafunwa Street

Tiamiyu Savage Street

Olosa Street

Oyin Jolayemi Street

Marinho Drive

Moshood Olugbani

Fatai Durosinmi Street

Adeyemo Alakija Street

Oko Agwo Close

Afribank Street.