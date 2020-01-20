Lagos: Governor Sanwo-Olu Appoints Five New Permanent Secretaries

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Of Lagos State on Monday approved the appointment of five new Permanent Secretaries with immediate effect.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, a circular released by the Head of Service (HoS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola, confirmed the appointments of the new civil servants.

The statement said that a former Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Thorpe Isaac Olusina, has been confirmed the Permanent Secretary of the same Ministry, while a former Director of Financial Intelligence and Research at the State Treasury Office, Olujimi Ige, as the new Permanent Secretary at the Debt Management Office.

Akosile disclosed that former Medical Director at Massey Street Children’s Hospital, Dr. Aina Olugbemiga Ayoola, was appointed the Permanent Secretary of the Primary Health Board, while a former Director of Finance and Accounts of the State Auditor General, Ajenifuja Kafayat Adetokunbo, was confirmed Permanent Secretary, Parastatal Monitoring Office,

The governor’s media aide added that Adeniji Hakeem Oduyinka, who until now was the Director of Commerce at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives has been promoted to the position of Permanent Secretary, Office of the Civic Engagement.