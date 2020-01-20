Kogi Poll: Court Dismisses Akpoti’s Suit Seeking Disqualification Of Bello

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, dismissed a suit filed by Natasha Akpoti, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Nov. 16 governorship election in Kogi against Governor Yahaya Bello for lacking in locus standi.

Natasha Akpoti had filed a suit asking the court to disqualify Bello from participating in the election on account of Bello registering twice as a voter.

In the suit she filed, Akpoti wants the court to determine whether the Governor Yahaya Bello, is fit to contest for the Nov. 16 governorship election in the state.

The suit, dated Oct. 10 and marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1221/2019, filed by Mike Ozekhome (SAN) on Akpoti’s behalf, sought the court’s determination on the eligibility of Governor Bello in the Saturday election, having allegedly involved in double registration as a voter.

Akpoti said “that by his wilful act of making double registration as a voter, Yahaya Bello, candidate of the 1st defendant is not a fit and proper person to be allowed by the 2nd defendant to vote or be voted for in the forthcoming Kogi state governorship election, having committed act of electoral fraud.

“That Mr. Yahaya Bello, the candidate of the 1st Defendant was initially registered as a voter sometime in 2011 in Abuja, by the 2nd defendant.

“That Bello the candidate of the 1st defendant again fraudulently procured from the 2nd defendant. a second registration as a voter on 23rd May 2017, at Government House. Lokoja, while his 2011 first registration as a voter in Abuja was still live, extant and subsisting.

“That the said Yahaya Bello, the candidate of the 1st defendant carried out the double registration with the 2nd defendant so as to scuttle due electoral process.

“That such a person is not a fit and proper person to vote for in any election, let alone for the high office of the governor of a state.”

But in a judgement delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo, the court held that the alleged offence was criminal and not a civil case that could be instituted by an individual.

The judge, therefore, declared that the plaintiff had no legal right to institute the case