Kano Guber Poll: Supreme Court Affirms Election Of Ganduje

The election of Abdullahi Ganduje as the Governor of Kano State has been upheld by the Supreme Court on Monday, Concise News reports.

The apex court gave its judgement in an appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abba Kabir Yusuf, challenging the election of Ganduje, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the March 9 governorship election and March 24 supplementary election held in some electoral wards in the state.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, the apex court dismissed the appeal filed by Abba Yusuf challenging the election of Governor Ganduje for lacking in merit.

According to the judgement by a seven-man panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, the PDP candidate failed to show why the apex court should nullify both the judgments of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal which had both affirmed the victory of Ganduje.

This news medium had reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the March 9 election in Kano State inconclusive, which led to the supplementary election.

After the election, Yusuff filed a petition against the victory of Ganduje before the governorship election tribunal contending that he won the March 9 election, as such any result other than that was a nullity.

Speaking to journalists shortly after filing a petition against the victory of Ganduje, Yusuf said during the March 9 governorship election, the PDP got the highest votes across the 44 local governments in the state.

“The prayer we are asking is for the tribunal to determine the actual winner in the election that took place on March 9.

“To me as the PDP candidate, the only election that took place was on March 9.”

He noted that the issue of the supplementary election as far as PDP is concerned was an illegality ‘which we reject and have nothing to do with That is the content of the petition.”

The petitioner’s Counsel, Maliki Kuliya-Umar, said the declaration of the March 9 election as inconclusive was an opportunity given to APC to rig its candidate back to power.

“We trust the tribunal to do what is right by confirming the election of March 9, as it was the only election recognized by law,” he said.

Umar argued that whatever reason INEC had to declare the March 9 election inconclusive was unconstitutional and not in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.