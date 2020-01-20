Kano: Gov. Ganduje Reacts To Supreme Court Verdict On His Re-Election

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has hailed the Supreme Court for upholding his election as the leader of the Northern state.

Concise News reports that the apex court gave its judgement in an appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abba Yusuf challenging the election of Ganduje, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the March 9 governorship election and March 24 supplementary election held in some electoral wards in the state.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, the apex court dismissed the appeal filed by Abba Yusuf challenging the election of Governor Ganduje for lacking in merit.

According to the judgement by a seven-man panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, the PDP candidate failed to show why the apex court should nullify both the judgments of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal which had both affirmed the victory of Ganduje.

While reacting to the development, Ganduje in a statement, lauded the Judiciary for “defending of the Nation Democratic Culture.”

He, called on the opposition to join him in the development of Kano state, as he thanked God for the ruling.

“We thank Allah for the victory, for making it possible for the Supreme Court to reaffirm our victory after Election Petition Tribunal and Court of Appeal judgements,” he said. “We also thank Kano people for their peaceful conduct in their affairs.”

He added: “Whoever believes and depends on Allah, will always see light at the beginning, mid and end of the tunnel, no matter the circumstances.

“We also commend all the Judges who partook in this exercise of deepening democracy. This shows the commitment of our judiciary in strengthening our democracy. This is highly commendable.

“I insist that our opposition should come and join us to move the state forward. We have a lot of developmental projects on the ground. And more are coming. Our free and compulsory education policy needs all hands on deck. Our security system also needs all and sundry, among others.”