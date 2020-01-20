On Monday, January 20, Nigerians woke up to news of American RnB star John Legend who paid a visit to the country and this has kept social media community buzzing.

Concise News reports that Legend’s arrival was announced by his wife and model Chrissy Teigen on her Twitter handle, where she also stated that she would love to visit Nigeria.

Surprisingly, Teigen’s reason for wanting to visit the most popular black nation is to find Micheal from “90 days” reality show.

“John went to Nigeria for a couple days and I thought about going, purely to find Michael from 90 days, but…the enchilada has rendered me useless,” she tweeted.

Michael Ilesanmi is a Nigerian who became popular when he featured in a reality show titled “90 Day Fiance”.

Meanwhile, the “All Of Me” crooner is not the first American star to visit Nigeria in the past few months.

Cardi B Visits Nigeria

Just recently, popular American rapper Cardi B praised Nigeria, saying it is blessed with everything, including the tourism sector.

Cardi B, who was in Africa for the first time, arrived Nigeria’s commercial centre, Lagos, on Thursday, December 5, for Livespot X Festival which held on December 7.

In a live video on Instagram, the excited Grammy award winner said she likes Nigeria a lot.

“I like this country a lot and the reason is because you find everything you are looking for, this country has tourism, like you wanna go to beaches and relax with your husband, your wife, they have them,” she said.

“If you are looking for people with culture, how people make a living how they are living, you have them. Everybody is busy, everyone is going to a place, the street is always crowded.”