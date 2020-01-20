Home » James Brown To Audition For BBNaija 2020?

James Brown To Audition For BBNaija 2020?

By - 16 minutes ago on January 20, 2020
James Brown (source: Instagram)

Popular cross-dresser, James Brown aka “they Didn’t caught me has declared his intentions to audition for this year’s edition of BBNaija reality show, Consise News reports.

Brown made the declaration in an Instagram live video with a former housemate Venita Akpofure who vowed to give him all the supports that he needs.

Explaining how she found herself in the 2019 edition, Venita stated that she was also encouraged by an ex-housemate Khloe.

According to the reality star, her participation in the reality show helped her discover herself since the split from her former husband.

But seemingly afraid, Brown said being an effeminate may not get him votes to remain in the Big brother house.

Venita thereafter allayed his fears by encouraging the cross-dresser on the claims that the world is evolving.

This platform reports that Brown came into limelight when he was paraded by the police on national television two years ago, along with some other young men.

