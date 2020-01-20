The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun its planned protest in Abuja to show displeasure over the judgement of the Supreme Court that nullified the election of its candidate, Emeka Ihedioha as the Imo State Governor.

Concise News reports that the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, and the party’s vice-presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Peter Obi, led the protest which started from the PDP Complex in Maitama.

Also present at the protest, tagged #SaveOurJudiciary, is the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, former Kogi Central Senator, Dino Melaye, former Imo State Governor Achike Udenwa, former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, members of the PDP National Working Committee as well as the PDP Youth Leader, Ude-Okoye.

The protesters chant songs and carried PDP flags and placards with the inscription, ‘We are a united democratic nation, not the Banaba Republic. Do the right thing. Save Nigeria.’

Meanwhile, the opposition party has abruptly ended the protest at the Eagle Square following the arrival of suspected members of the All Progressives Congress who had gathered at the Supreme Court junction.

The PDP, however, decided to stop the protest in order not to clash with the APC members. Also, some party members were involved in an accident when one of the vehicles carrying the members collided with a truck also conveying some other PDP protesters.

However, there were no injuries and no death recorded.

This news medium had reported that the PDP National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu, had in a statement on Sunday said that the protest will avail the party the opportunity to register its displeasure against the apex court’s judgment and the current state of affairs in Nigeria.

He said: “In line with the approval of the National Executive Committee of our great party, the National Chairman has directed that a peaceful, civil and non-violent protest be organised in the FCT to register the displeasure of the party against the current state of affairs in the country, especially the miscarriage of justice of the Supreme Court against the lawfully elected governor of Imo State.

“This is a clarion call to all lovers of democracy as we join hands to save our dear nation.

“God bless the Peoples Democratic Party. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The apex court had declared Hope Uzodinma, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner after it ruled that he scored the highest number of valid votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the election, a decision that was upheld by the elections petitions tribunal and appellate court before it was upturned by the highest court.