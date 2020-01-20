Award-winning Nollywood actress Funke Akidele and her siblings were reportedly absent at the burial ceremony of their father who passed on few weeks ago.

Akindele had announced the passing on of their dad on Instagram platform in the early hours of Monday, December 9.

“Dad!!! May your soul Rest In Peace!! I tried Dad! I did!! We love you but God knows best!!!

But according to reports, the actress and her siblings did not grace his funeral service on Friday, January 17 in Ikorodu Lagos.

According to the Bishop Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Ikorodu, Rt. Rev Samson Osundina, who was reportedly didappointed at Akindele and her siblings over their absence, paying the dead a last respect was pertinent.

During his sermon, Osundina praised them for taking care of their father who was ill before his demise.

The cleric further admonished them to make amends where necessary, just as he suspended the outing and thanksgiving service till Akindele and her siblings are available to attend.

Meanwhile, the actress is yet to address the claim.