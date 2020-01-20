EPL: Nigerian Star Victor Moses ‘Is Coming Back’ To Chelsea – Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that Nigerian star Victor Moses will return to the Stamford Bridge at the end of his one-year loan deal.

Concise News reports that Lampard said this on Monday night in a press conference ahead of the Blues tie with Arsenal in spite of reports that the former Wigan man is close to joining Inter Milan.

According to Lampard: “Victor Moses is coming back from his loan with a view to going elsewhere and those talks are ongoing as well,” Lampard was quoted by Chelsea official website as saying on Monday.”

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner is on loan to Fenerbahce from Chelsea and is recovering from injury. His present contract with the London side expires in June 2021.